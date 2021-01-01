Minister orders crackdown on unregistered blood banks

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ordered a crackdown on unregistered blood banks in a meeting of the Blood Transfusion Authority (BTA) at the Specialized Healthcare and the Medical Education Department here on Thursday.

The minister reviewed the performance of the BTA and the future strategy of the team. BTA DG Dr Shahnaz shared the progress on decisions of the last meeting. Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “Strict action must be initiated against unregistered blood banks. All out measures have to be taken for safe blood transfusion. Steps are being taken for safe storage of blood through use of latest technology. All CEOs and MSs have been directed to visit blood banks in their respective districts and ensure safe blood transfusion.” Registered number of blood banks has increased to 289 from 186.

Mental Health: Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the proposed amendments in the Mental Health Authority Act at a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education here on Thursday. The minister reviewed amendments in the existing last act and Mian Zahid-ur-Rehman Bata shared new proposals for the same. One proposal was about creating for the position of a DG. The health minister said that all proposals for amendments have been reviewed.

office-bearers: The newly-elected council of PMA, Lahore has demanded the Punjab govt take all stakeholders into confidence before implementation of Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Act 2019, which must ensure job security of health providers and free treatment to the patients. This was stated by Dr Ashraf Nizami, newly-elected President of PMA, after an oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected office-bearers of PMA held at Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Thursday. Dr Yasmin Rashid administered oath to the newly-elected council of PMA.