Parliamentarians vow for protection of children, women

Islamabad : Women Parliamentarians vowed to further strengthen legislation and oversight for protection of children and women.

They were speaking at a dialogue jointly hosted by Women’s Parliamentary Caucus and Search for Justice in collaboration with Australian Aid on Wednesday. They said that as representatives of the people, parliaments have a particular responsibility to ensure that the interests and rights of all sectors of society are respected and promoted. They acknowledged that Parliamentarians play a key role in ensuring that international commitments are translated into national realities and they should be frontline actors in the defense the rights of children especially young and adolescent girls. The speakers appreciated the fact that women parliamentarians in National Assembly, Senate of Pakistan and in all provincial assemblies are playing an efficient role in taking forward the issues related to public interest particularly related to women, children and transgenders.

Munaza Hassan, Member National Assembly and Secretary Women’s Parliamentary Caucus shared that women parliamentarians remained at forefront to support the legislation in parliament to ensure the protection of children and ending gender-based violence. Keeping in view to create larger political consensus on legislations related to women, children and transgender civil society can play a very positive role to bring all stakeholders onboard for making the legislative process inclusive and coherent. She particularly mentioned that Women’s Parliament Caucus, comprised on all women members of National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan, is always ready to receive any proposal for introducing a piece of legislation or for the purpose of amendment with a view to strengthen the law to protect the rights of vulnerable segments of society.