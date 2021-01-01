Fakhar leaves Qalandars

LAHORE: Opener Fakhar Zaman won’t be part of Lahore Qalandars, who played the final last season, in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The left-hander, who is part of the platinum category, revealed the decision through a tweet on his official Twitter account, while also thanking the Qalandars for playing a huge role in his career development.

“Thank you, Lahore Qalandars, for the last 4 memorable seasons. You have played a huge role in my career by providing me an opportunity to showcase my skills,” Fakhar posted on his social media account.

“Looking forward to a new challenge in the upcoming season,” he added.