Crackdown on polythene bags in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district administration launched a crackdown on the use of polythene bags here on Wednesday.
The officials inspected and sealed shops on the Saddar Road, interior city, Hayatabad and Mattani for using polythene bags. A total of 88 shops were sealed and 72 owners arrested, and 1240 kg polythene bags seized. It is pertinent to be mentioned here that KP government has imposed a ban on the sale and use of polythene bags of all types.