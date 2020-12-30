Police station in Tank inaugurated

WANA: Regional Police Officer Yasin Farooq on Tuesday inaugurated a new police station in Tank district.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said that Tank police performed duty bravely under difficult circumstances. He said that it was difficult to check crimes without cooperation from the civil society and media.

The RPO said that police personnel and officers with good reputation and performance would be encouraged, while strict departmental action would be taken against negligent personnel. Yasin Farooq said that Tank was directly affected due to terrorist activities, adding that Police, the law-enforcement agencies and the people have rendered great sacrifices to restore peace. He said the people would be facilitated at police stations, adding that this was the top priority of police to provide justice to the people. He praised the elders of the area, DPO Tank and his team for showing good.