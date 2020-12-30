Fawad Chaudhry surprised me when he said that Pakistan is the world’s fifth biggest country and the strongest country in the Muslim world because Pakistan is a nuclear power. In my opinion, the minister needs to learn the basics of economics. A country is called big and strong when its economy is strong.

Since Pakistan’s economy is quite weak, we have to request international financial institutions for loans and financial support. When the PTI came into power in 2018, it decided to go to friendly countries for loans. Strong countries don’t have do this. I believe that a strong country is the one which has a strong economy. The rulers of the country must take steps to strengthen the country’s economy.

Ejaz Ahmad Magoon FCA

Dubai

UAE