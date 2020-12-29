‘Second phase of CPEC to initiate industrialisation

ISLAMABAD: Experts from diverse fields on Monday noted that the second phase of the CPEC is set to boost Pak-China cooperation in agriculture and initiate an era of industrialization through establishment of Special Economic Zones.

They spoke here at the 6th China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Media Forum. The forum was jointly organized by the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) and China Economic Net (CEN) in cooperation with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan. It is conducted as an annual event in Beijing and Islamabad in alternate years. Due to COVID-19, this year’s forum was held virtually and was themed “Post-epidemic China-Pakistan Media Cooperation”.

The forum conducted discussions on topics including opportunities for digital media, media as an engine for the high-quality development of the CPEC and China-Pakistan media cooperation. It was moderated by an anchor of the China Economic Net. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was the chief guest. The forum was addressed by Railways minister, deputy chairman Planning Commission plus ambassadors of both the countries.

Zheng Qingdong, president and editor-in-chief of Economic Daily, and Mustafa Hyder Syed, executive director, Pakistan-China Institute, delivered the welcome addresses. Zheng highlighted the importance of the CPEC media forum and said since its launch, it has contributed a lot towards building a positive public opinion on the CPEC. He said that in the face of the complex international environment, the media of China and Pakistan should take joint actions and form synergies in firmly opposing the negative propaganda against the CPEC. Moreover, he said the year 2021 will be the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations, which will be celebrated with zeal in both the countries.

Mustafa Hyder Syed said the Pakistan-China Institute in collaboration with the China Economic Net launched the CPEC media forum as an online event and it is held in Beijing and Islamabad in alternate years.

Sadiq Sanjrani, chairman Senate, in his keynote speech said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved significant milestones through joint efforts of the governments, enterprises and people of both countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said as an important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and a demonstration project of China-Pakistan cooperation, the CPEC plays a significant role to promote in-depth development of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and high-quality growth of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Commenting on a recently held meeting of the Joint Working Group on international coordination on the CPEC, he said China would strengthen coordination with academia and think-tanks through CPEC.