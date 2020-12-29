10 marble factories sealed in Peshawar, encroachment removed from graveyard

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar district administration sealed 10 marble factories on the Warsak Road and arrested the owners and managers for polluting the environment and not complying with the environmental laws.

Assistant Commissioner (Shah Alam) Sobia Hassam Toru along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Shah Wazir launched a crackdown on the units due to non-installation of effluent mechanism on the premises which paves the way for the discharge of wastewater in drains, irrigation channels and causes health hazards.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar said that these factories had been served notices to install proper waste disposal plants and adopt hygienic measures failing which the action was initiated against them.

In another activity, the administration carried out a joint operation along with the Tehsil Municipal Administration Town-1 and Auqaf Dept and retrieved one kanal nine marlas land from the encroachers at Rahman Baba graveyard in Beri Bagh.

Additional AC Aftab Ahmad supervised the operation where heavy a machinery, including excavators, was employed for the demolition of illegal structures in the presence of beefed up security to avert any hostile or untoward incident.