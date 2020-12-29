Two children among five killed in road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Five more people perished in road accidents in various parts of Karachi on Monday. Two children were crushed to death in a road accident in Bhens Colony.
According to the Sukkan police station, the accident took place when a speeding vehicle hit and killed them near their house. The bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they were identified as eight-year-old Mohsin, son of Khalil, and five-year-old Nazim, son of Khadim.
A large number of people gathered at the scene and staged a protest against the incident. They blocked the road and sat tyres on fire. Despite restrictions, heavy vehicles moved in the city, the protesters said. A heavy contingent of the law enforcers reached the scene and calmed the situation down.
Motorcyclist killed
An unidentified man died after his motorcycle was hit by a speedy vehicle in the Surjani Town police remits. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The Site Superhighway police said a man was crushed to death while another injured on the Super Highway. Rescuers transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the injured person was identified as 40-year-old Sarwar, son of Ghulam Rasool, and the deceased person was yet to be identified.
Separately, a man died in a road accident near Abbasi Market in the Model Colony police remits. The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as 30-year-old Abdul Qahar, son of Abdul Mannan. The police said the man used to sell peanuts on a pushcart.
Moreover, Tariq Mehmood, son of Bashir Ahmed, was killed when a speedy vehicle hit and killed him while he was crossing a road in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The body was transported to the JPMC for an autopsy, police said.
Man commits suicide
A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. According to police, 40-year-old Shahid Hussain, son of Ghulam Hussain, was found hanged at his house in Lyariâ€™s Khadda Market. Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said the man ended his life over some domestic issue.