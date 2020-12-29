Two children among five killed in road accidents

Five more people perished in road accidents in various parts of Karachi on Monday. Two children were crushed to death in a road accident in Bhens Colony.

According to the Sukkan police station, the accident took place when a speeding vehicle hit and killed them near their house. The bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they were identified as eight-year-old Mohsin, son of Khalil, and five-year-old Nazim, son of Khadim.

A large number of people gathered at the scene and staged a protest against the incident. They blocked the road and sat tyres on fire. Despite restrictions, heavy vehicles moved in the city, the protesters said. A heavy contingent of the law enforcers reached the scene and calmed the situation down.

Motorcyclist killed

An unidentified man died after his motorcycle was hit by a speedy vehicle in the Surjani Town police remits. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The Site Superhighway police said a man was crushed to death while another injured on the Super Highway. Rescuers transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the injured person was identified as 40-year-old Sarwar, son of Ghulam Rasool, and the deceased person was yet to be identified.

Separately, a man died in a road accident near Abbasi Market in the Model Colony police remits. The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as 30-year-old Abdul Qahar, son of Abdul Mannan. The police said the man used to sell peanuts on a pushcart.

Moreover, Tariq Mehmood, son of Bashir Ahmed, was killed when a speedy vehicle hit and killed him while he was crossing a road in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The body was transported to the JPMC for an autopsy, police said.

Man commits suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. According to police, 40-year-old Shahid Hussain, son of Ghulam Hussain, was found hanged at his house in Lyariâ€™s Khadda Market. Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said the man ended his life over some domestic issue.