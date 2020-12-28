Virus SOP violations: Crackdown on businesses, transport in Lahore, Peshawar

Ag Agencies

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Authorities in Lahore and Peshawar cracked down on businesses and transport services on Sunday over violations of coronavirus safety guidelines as the country saw another 58 coronavirus deaths and 1,853 infections in a 24-hour-period.

Lahore’s authorities sealed 21 shops, restaurants and shopping malls over violations of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs). Fines up to Rs20,000 were levied on violators, who were also given “strict warnings”, according to a spokesperson for the city district administration.

The spokesperson added that teams also inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown, adding that transporters and drivers were instructed to strictly follow coronavirus SOPs.

In Peshawar, the Department of Transport sealed 20 bus stands for SOPs violations and fines of Rs7,885,050 have also been imposed on 32,119 vehicles across the province so far. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Secretary Transport Zakir Afridi said on the instructions of provincial Minister for Transport Shah Mohammad Wazir and the Chief Secretary, 20 stands across the province were sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs while 1,538 other stands have been warned. According to a report issued by the transport department, 586 vehicles have been seized in the province for violating SOPs.

The development comes as the country grapples with the second wave of Covid-19. According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, active Covid cases in Pakistan stood at 39,329 as of Sunday. The most deaths in a 24-hour-period occurred in Punjab, followed by Sindh. Out of the 58 deaths of the day, 33 died on ventilators.

At least 2,282 Covid patients are in critical condition across Pakistan, 314 of whom are on ventilator. Multan continues to lead the country in the occupancy of ventilators, at 54 per cent, followed by Islamabad 42 per cent, Lahore 34 per cent and Peshawar 31 per cent.

Peshawar, meanwhile, led in oxygen beds’ occupancy at 65 per cent, followed by Multan 37 per cent, Islamabad 33 per cent and Rawalpindi 32 per cent.

Meanwhile, the national positivity ratio stood at 5.57 per cent, with the highest ratio observed in Abbottabad at 25.53 per cent, followed by Karachi 13.56 per cent and Faisalabad 10.14 per cent.

Across federating units, Azad Kashmir had the highest positivity ratio at 11.54 per cent, followed by Balochistan 7.69 per cent, Sindh 7.36 per cent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 7.15 per cent, Punjab 3.98 per cent, Islamabad 3.81 per cent and Gilgit-Baltistan 0.89 per cent.