17 arrested

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police arrested 17 criminals from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, wine as well as weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

SP (Rural-Zone) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted specials police team under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi to arrest criminals.

Sihala Police Station arrested four accused, Zakar-Ullah, Yameen Talab, Ibrahim Arif, and Irfan Mehmood and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunitions, 155-gram hashish, and 25 litres wine from their possession.

Loi Bher Police apprehended three accused, Mohsin Shahzad, Noman Khan, and Allah Ditta and recovered three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from them.

Nilore Police arrested accused, Aftab Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Khanna Police arrested accused, Tasawer Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sabzi Mandi Police recovered two 30 bore pistols from the possession of an accused, Aamir Afzal and Aziz-Ullah.

Industrial-Area Police arrested two accused including a woman Sonia Bibi and Shahbaz Massih and recovered 1.140-kilogram hashish from their possession.

Bhara Kahu Police arrested two accused, Muhammad Kamran and Khayal Muhammad and recovered 130-gram heroin and 18 litres of wine from them. Kohsar Police arrested accused, Zareen Gul and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. While Aabpara Police apprehended a person Showkat involved in the decanting of gas cylinders. Cases have been registered against the accused and further legal proceeding is underway against them.