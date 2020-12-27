close
Sun Dec 27, 2020
I
INP
December 27, 2020

Alleged rapist of six minor girls arrested

National

KASUR: Police Saturday arrested a man who allegedly raped six minor girls. The accused would use different tactics to convince young girls and rape them. He allegedly raped six girls aged between 10 and 12.

The heirs of the victims held protests for the arrest of the culprit several times but the police did not bring him to book despite having CCTV footages.

