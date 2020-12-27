Alleged rapist of six minor girls arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: Police Saturday arrested a man who allegedly raped six minor girls. The accused would use different tactics to convince young girls and rape them. He allegedly raped six girls aged between 10 and 12.
The heirs of the victims held protests for the arrest of the culprit several times but the police did not bring him to book despite having CCTV footages.