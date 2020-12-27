MoU signed between NAVTTC and ITEES

Islamabad : The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Institute of Technical Education Services (ITEES), Singapore agreed to build cooperation by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for development cooperation in the area of technical trainings and skill development with special focus on TVET staff and student development, TVET academic development and quality assurance in the domain of TVET.

The MoU signing took place at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. The agreement was signed by Chief Executive Officer, ITEES Bruce Poh and Executive Director, NAVTTC Dr. Faheem Mohammad.

The MoU will contribute significantly to overhaul the skill training system in Pakistan and to develop a highly skilled, dynamic and internationally competitive youth workforce as envisaged by the present government.

This collaboration will also be fruitful in achieving the objectives of Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan (Skills for All) programme.

This partnership is expected to be of great value for revamping Pakistan’s TVET sector as Singapore has one of the most innovative and well established TVET systems in the world.

The ceremony was witnessed by Farah Hamid Khan, Federal Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Farhana Asif, Deputy High Commissioner Pakistan to Singapore, Syed Javed Hassan, Chairman, NAVTTC, Dr. Faheem Mohammad, Executive Director, NAVTTC and Aisha Qazi, Director International Cooperation, NAVTTC from Pakistani side whereas from Singapore side it was witnessed by OngKeng Yong, Singapore’s Non- Resident high Commissioner to Pakistan, Mitchel Lee, Deputy Director South Asia and Sub- Saharan Africa Directorate, Bruce Poh, Chief Executive Officer, ITEES, Lim Boon Tiong, Chief Operating Officer, ITEES, Ms. Yeo ZhiHui, Assistant Manager South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Latin America, ITEES and Roy Teo, Senior Executive South Asia, Middle East, Africa & Latin America, ITEES.