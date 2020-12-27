400 COVID-hit families provided food supplies

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society, in collaboration with Jazz, distributed 250 non-perishable food packs among the families affected by COVID-19 pandemic during a ceremony held at PRCS National Headquarters on Wednesday here; another 150 food packs will be distributed among families in Haripur.

PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq, Acting Secretary General Dr. Adeel Nawaz, Vice President Corporate and Economic Affairs Jazz Ibrar Khan, as well as officers, staff, and volunteers of PRCS participated in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Abrar ul Haq said PRCS has been at the forefront of fighting Coronavirus and augmenting the government’s response to the pandemic. PRCS established a 120-bed Corona Care Hospital in Rawalpindi within record 15 days where hundreds of patients have been treated. He hailed Jazz for playing a leading role in supporting the most vulnerable segments.

Commenting on relief support provided by the company during the pandemic, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said, “We realize that these are tough times for many families. Jazz has continued its support of organisations like PRCS because they help the vulnerable by providing critical and timely relief.”