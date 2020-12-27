Jordan arrests journalist

AMMAN: Jordan has arrested a journalist over an article alleging the coronavirus vaccine had arrived in the kingdom and that officials had received the jab, a judicial source said on Saturday.

"The state security court prosecutor ordered the arrest on Thursday of journalist Jamal Haddad, editor of news website Al-Wakaai, for writing that government officials had been vaccinated against the coronavirus," the source said.

Haddad had been accused of "endangering public security and causing sedition and public disorder", the source told AFP, declining to be identified. He was to be detained for 15 days while awaiting trial.

Al-Wakaai published on Tuesday an article titled, "What about the people? Did the Pfizer (vaccine) arrive in secret, and have senior officials in the Jordanian government been vaccinated?" Jordan announced in mid-December that it had approved emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.