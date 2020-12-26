Christians greeted on Christmas

Rawalpindi: To express solidarity and celebrate Christmas with Christian community Station Commander Rawalpindi and President Chaklala and Rawalpindi cantonment boards Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani along with his wife paid visit to St Paul's Church on the invitation of Pastor Reverend Samual Titus.

While welcoming the guests, Rev Samual thanked the station commander and expressed that 'you are Station Commander of all religions of Cantt Residents and the Christian community highly appreciate the religious freedom in Pakistan. He also thanked welfare steps taken by the Pakistan Army under the leadership of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chaklaka, Rawalpindi Cantonment Boards for its minority residents. Pastor Samual Titus also highlighted the need of tree plantation for pollution-free Pakistan and highly appreciated Station Commander’s initiative of 'Plant 4 Pakistan'

While congratulating the Christian community of Pakistan in general and residents of Cantonment in particular Brigadier Kiani said that he has come to the church as an obligation being representative of the majority. “Peace and religious harmony is what our Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) has taught. Allah has given the same message in Quran which testifies the Bible as well,” he added.