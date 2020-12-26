Three more corona patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Three more corona patients died at the Nishtar Hospital here on Friday. All three patients, Shaheen Begum, Hazooran Bibi and Mukhtar Ahmed, belonged to Multan.

The hospital officials said that total 128 patients were under treatment at the hospital, including 55 positive, 26 suspects and 47 negative. The health authorities said that 988 corona tests were conducted in Multan division and out of them, 22 tested positive. They told that total 5,962 patients were awaiting their lab reports in Multan division.

They said that 682 corona tests were conducted and out of them, 14 tested positive in Multan district. They said that 58 tests were done in Khanewal and one of them tested positive while 175 patients were waiting for lab reports.

They informed that 187 tests were conducted in Lodhran district and seven of them tested positive. Similarly, 61 tests were conducted in Vehari and not a single persons tested corona positive.