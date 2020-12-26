Nation celebrates Quaid’s birth anniversary with zeal, fervour

ISLAMABAD: The nation celebrated the birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on Friday with all the traditional zeal and fervour.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876, in Karachi. His birthday is a public holiday and the national flag is hoisted

on principal government buildings throughout the country each year.

This year, the day dawned with special prayers for the security, progress, and prosperity of the country. Special events had been arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Quaid-e-Azam.

Various activities were held in government and private organisations to shed light on Quaid-e-Azam’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

A change of guard ceremony took place at the Mazar-e-Quaid during which Pakistan Military Academy Kakul cadets took over guard duties from the Pakistan Air Force. Early in the morning, several people from all walks of life visited the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.President Dr Arif Alvi, while paying rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his role in the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent, reaffirmed the nation’s pledge to follow his ideals to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while paying rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his role in the creation of Pakistan, urged the nation to pay a befitting homage to “our great Quaid” by following his footsteps in all walks of lives.

The Prime Minister said in the modern history of mankind, there were a few people who garnered such wide popularity as the Quaid did.

“He is a role model not merely for us but Muslims of the whole world because of the universal vision he instilled in the creation of Pakistan.

The DG ISPR also shared a message of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. “Nation celebrates #Quaid’s anniversary with great reverence and commitment upholding his message of hope, courage and confidence,” said Gen Bajwa. He added that “faith, unity and discipline” will always remain “guiding principles” for Pakistan.