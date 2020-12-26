Christians celebrate Christmas amid tight security, SOPs

Islamabad/Rawalpindi : The Christian community in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad celebrated Christmas with traditional zeal, fervour, and enthusiasm amid tight security and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the local administration due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Islamabad district administration, the security audit of the churches was conducted prior to the celebrations that helped identify shortages and other factors including the number of officials stationed at the location, walkthrough gates, CCTV cameras, patrolling around churches, and pickets.

The special teams headed by the assistant commissioners paid visits to churches in the last couple of days and interacted with the organizers to improve security measures.

Some 1,000 police officers were deployed in and around the worship places in Islamabad during Christmas. The anti-terrorist squad and bomb disposal units were alerted to enhance security. A central control room was established to monitor the Christmas services in the city.

Christmas was also celebrated in ‘katchi abadis’ (slums) including 100 Quarters in F-6/2; France

Colony in F-7/4; Faisal Colony, 66 Quarters and Musharraf Colony in G-7; Charles Colony, J Salik Colony and Miskeen Colony in G-8; Christian Colony in H-9; Essa Nagri in I-9; and Christian Colony in Iqbal Town.

In Rawalpindi, the residential areas having a large number of Christian residents were decorated with lights, balloons, and other decorative material.

The stringent security arrangements were made by the police and the district administration to ensure Christmas celebrations took place peacefully.

The walkthrough gates were installed and heavy contingents of security personnel were deployed at churches to avert any untoward incident.

The Christian community decorated their homes and streets with Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, ornaments, lights, and stockings.

A big Christmas tree was erected in centrally located Kutcheri Chowk. A number of local hotels and restaurants also placed a Christmas tree on their premises.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq visited different churches to monitor the law and order situation. He was appealing to the public to use face masks at any cost to avoid coronavirus.

He said that the second wave of coronavirus was dangerous; we could win this fight by adopting proper SOPs.

Major Christmas congregations were held here at Christ Church Mall Road, Christ Church Gawalmandi, St Joseph Catholic Cathedral Lalkurti, St Paul Church Satellite Town, Catholic Church Naik Alam, Catholic Church Westridge and others.

Fathers and clergymen in their sermons highlighted the importance of Christmas.

Popular customs of Christmas including gift-exchanges, music, exchange of greeting cards, church celebrations, special meals and the display of various decorations especially Christmas trees, light, and family reunions marked the festivities of the day.

The ‘Santa Claus’ remained the centre of attraction for children at every church who distributed sweets among them. Several families thronged different parks where they celebrated Christmas.