Haiqa soars higher with under-15 table tennis title

KARACHI: Haiqa Hassan, Sindh’s rising table tennis star, continues her journey towards glory following a gold medal and trophy in the 27th National Junior Table Tennis Championship in the under-15 women’s singles category.

Haiqa, who is just 13 years of age, added the medal to her growing tally of under-15 and under-14 trophies. The competition, organised by Pakistan Table Tennis Federation, was held in Peshawar.

Sindh took gold medals in the girls Under-15, -16, and -18 team events. In Under-15 singles event, Haiqa routed Hoor Fawad to win the trophy. Sindh dominated the girls events capturing four gold, three silver and two bronze.

“I’m really happy to have won the Under-15 title and hope to win more laurels for my club and Sindh, and hopefully for Pakistan in the future,” a jubilant Haiqa told ‘The News’ after her victory.

Haiqa trains with Hasanabad Table Tennis Club, under the umbrella of Karachi Table Tennis Association, and is mentored by her father, Hassan Adil. Haiqa’s younger sister, Eman, also happens to be a regular table tennis player with similar aspirations to her sister.

“Our focus is as much on mental strength as it on physical training,” Hassan Adil said, emphasising the need for continuous practice to compete at higher levels.

“Table tennis requires top-class facilities just like other sports and needs investment,” added Adil, who is on the lookout for the right educational facility for his daughters, one that will groom their athletic as well as academic abilities.

He hopes for Pakistan to one day emerge as an internationally recognised competitor in table tennis. “With the right investment and grooming, Pakistan can emerge internationally as a viable competitor in table tennis,” he said.