Drive against fancy number plates, pressure horns announced

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Iqbal Dara, chief of the Karachi Traffic Police, announced a special campaign on Thursday against fancy number plates, tinted glasses and pressure horns.

DIG Dara said that in pursuance of the order passed by the Sindh High Court, a notice was being given to the public that the use of pressure horns, unauthorised registration number plates, fancy number plates, tinted glasses, revolving light and bar light and unauthorised sirens and hooters were strictly banned in the city.

“Therefore, all motorists (owners and drivers of the vehicles) are hereby given a deadline till 4th January 2021 to remove pressure horns, unauthorised registration number plates, fancy number plates, locally tinted glasses, revolving lights/bar lights and unauthorised sirens/hooters, etc. from their vehicles,” he said it a statement.

After the expiry of the deadline, the traffic police would start strict legal action across the board under the motor vehicles laws, he added.