Doctors forego strike, resume work

SUKKUR: PPP MNA and Central information Secretary, PPP Dr. Nafisa Shah jillani visited the strike camp of the Joint Action Committee protesting against PSF office bearers for attacking the MS of Civil Hospital Khairpur.
Dr. Nafisa Shah met with doctors and paramedics besides meeting with MS Civil Hospital Khairpur, Doctor Kaleemullah Memon on Thursday and inquired about the incident.