Seven killed in Khairpur, Shahdadpur road accidents

SUKKUR: Seven including three children were killed and 20 injured in several road accidents in Khairpur and Shahdadpur on Thursday.

In Khairpur a car rammed into a tree at the Shah Hussain Bypass which resulted in on the spot death of 4-year-old child Reshma, d/o Azizullah Bhutto, and left four injured. Police shifted them to the Civil Hospital, Khairpur. In another accident, three- year-old Ibrahim was killed while his father Ghulam Nabi, mother Razia and sister Rukhsana were injured in a collision of motorcycle and rickshaw at Peer Mehar Shah bus stop in Jacobabad.

A tractor ran over a child Asif Ali Khakhrani at Gharhi Yasin Road in Shikarpur. A motorcyclist Abdul Haq Brohi was killed when his motorcycle hit a youth Sabir Ali at Larkana-Wagan Road, who also died on way to Larkana hospital. A passenger coach overturned after colliding with a motorcycle in Shahdadpur, killing both the motorcyclists. The accident also left the 20 passengers of the bus injured.