History forgets those who forget it

There was a time when foreign dignitaries visiting Pakistan would visit the mausoleums of father of the nation and Allama Iqbal in Karachi and Lahore respectively. Tributes were paid by laying floral wreaths. Visiting guests would write their personal thoughts during visits to these historic places on Visitor Books placed there. Today, the tradition is dying down, and our siblings think Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal’s mausoleums are only to be visited by provincial government dignitaries on their birthdays and death anniversaries. Media teams of these government representatives also ensure full media coverage. During the other 363 days of the year, these mausoleums are not attended with a few exceptions. Non-projection of our forefathers is fading their ideology and thoughts from the society. May be we are being influenced to undermine our existence without realizing that Pakistan is the first ideological state on the world’s map.

Other nations take foreign dignitaries to places like founders of the state or legends of independence and national ideology preachers. Special libraries are built in memory of these stalwarts in the respective states. Thoughts, ideas and preaching of these leaders also form a part of their educational syllabus, cultural and political life. Unfortunately, we see ignoring of our elders, their struggle and ideology or making them controversial. When one notices Teen Talwar in Karachi, the instant thought is probably, there are three cross-roads or merely three swords erected.

This is further authenticated when right after some distance, another place Two Talwar attracts the attention. Surprisingly, mentioning the three principles of Quaid-e-Azam “Unity, Faith and Discipline” have been replaced with Teen Talwar. These three principles are also displayed in a wrong order i.e. “Faith, Unity, Discipline” on a hill on the main expressway in Islamabad. The hill is commonly known as Quaid-e-Azam Hill instead of an indicative of the three principles of father of the nation.

Today, in Pakistan only the armed forces traditionally celebrate their legends. We see the roads dedicated to “Tufail, Shami, Shabbir, Rashid Minhas, Rafiqui, Lalik Jan and Sher Khan” in every big city of Pakistan.

At least, their names and sacrifices are being remembered. The Pakistan Army has also preserved the places throughout the country where Quaid-e-Azam stayed during his visits in struggle for Pakistan. On the other hand, Ziarat Residency in Quetta could not be protected against vandalism.

Similarly, naming of Fazal-e-Haq Road and Khayaban-e-Suharwardy (Islamabad), Liaquatabad, Nazimabad and Jamshed Road (Karachi), Javed Manzil and Johar Town (Lahore) are not known to our offsprings. Who established the Islamia College in Peshawar? Why couldn’t we claim the Jinnah House in Mumbai? What are the contributions of Sir Aga Khan and Nizam Osman of Hyderabad in building Pakistan? Are the states of Junagarh and Manawadur part of Pakistan? These are simply riddles. Patriotism of Rajas of Shigar, Giligt and Hunza are confined only in the folklore of Northern Areas. Who can forget elimination of Surah-e-Tauba from basic syllabus on the pretext, students can’t remember them by heart, being too lengthy. The responsible corners probably forget the entire Holy Quran is still being remembered by heart in all parts of the world.

Mukhtar Masood in his book Awaaz-e-Dost says, “In the Sub-continent, after the Alamgiri mosques’ Minars, Minar-e-Pakistan is the first important Minar. Though both the marvels are facing each other, but period between them is three centuries apart. I was mourning the three centuries lost when Minar-e-Pakistan bowed and whispered the secret in my ears, ‘When mosques are less attended and learning places are dislodged, Jihad is replaced with stagnancy, fiction takes over the facts, personal interest precedes the national interest, and unity is overruled by compromises. When Muslims are afraid of death and desire for worldly luxuries, then centuries are lost like this’.”

So indifferent is the influence that we have stopped arranging official functions on 16 Dec, be it the remembrance of “Fall of Dacca” or “APS massacre”. The nation may recall only six years back when an unscheduled visit was conducted by a foreign prime minister on 25 Dec. The date was a national holiday owing to the birth of the father of the nation, but planned for a family marriage instead of a national celebration.

Today, our thoughts are bombarded by agenda setting. Hearts and souls are raided with psychological weapons and one is forced to surrender against them. We are using information and not the knowledge as plethora of ideologies unaware of the outcome. Goal setting has preceded the media. Talking on Holocaust is a taboo, but ridiculing Muslim’s prophet is a freedom of expression.

Change your mindset or be ready to be an example like Saddam Hussain and Qaddafi is the order of the day. On the international forum, can you recall when was the last statement issued by Government of Pakistan in favor of Palestinians? The Pakistani stand for the poor Palestinians is for the human atrocities committed there and not settlement of Arab lands or boundaries adjustment. Global forces are influencing Pakistan, towing the line that “if Arabs are willing to accept Israel, why not Pakistan?” It is evident, following this axiom, the Kashmir chapter will be closed forever and Balkinization may erupt as a fission reaction. While debating Kashmir, our focus remains on nuclear deterrence instead of plausible solutions to avoid human rights violations. Hence the anti-Pakistan elements call it a nuclear blackmail.

Abolishing the Article 370 of the constitution of neighboring country is a violation of Clause 41 and 42 of UNO Article 7. We however remain requesting international community to pay attention to the Kashmir issue. Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal preached we are the inheritors of a proud history, culture and traditions and have to believe in ourselves to be a winner. We have a bright future to stand united; otherwise, we may fall as predicted by Quaid-e-Azam.

Preaching of Jinnah and Iqbal are the teachings of our religion, culture and history. They also warned us that history forgets those who forget history.

Our political thoughts have to be influenced by thinking nationally instead of living under the slogans of “Zindabaad and Murdabaad”.

