FPCCI, KP TEVTA sign MoU to train youths as per market needs

PESHAWAR: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to equip youths with latest market-oriented skills to meet the modern day’s challenges.

KP FPCCI coordinator Sartaj Ahmed Khan and KP TEVTA chief administrator Engineer Muhammad Karim signed the agreement to hone skills of youths in accordance with requirements of CPEC, national and world industries. They agreed to hold job fairs and introduce courses at the chambers of the province from the FPCCI platform for the youth, besides upgrading TEVTA centre at Chitral.

Speaking on the occasion, Sartaj Ahmed Khan said both organisations would make joint efforts to take full benefits from the CPEC and further improve quality of local products, adding that such initiatives would also provide job opportunities to youths.