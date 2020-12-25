close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
AFP
December 25, 2020

Ukraine virus cases top 1m

World

KIEV: Ukraine’s coronavirus caseload passed the one million mark on Thursday as the post-Soviet country’s underfunded healthcare system struggles to contain a pre-holiday surge in infections. The health ministry on recorded 11,490 new virus cases, bringing the total to 1,001,132. Health officials in the country of around 40 million people have recorded 17,395 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

