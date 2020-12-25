Ukraine virus cases top 1m

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KIEV: Ukraine’s coronavirus caseload passed the one million mark on Thursday as the post-Soviet country’s underfunded healthcare system struggles to contain a pre-holiday surge in infections. The health ministry on recorded 11,490 new virus cases, bringing the total to 1,001,132. Health officials in the country of around 40 million people have recorded 17,395 deaths since the start of the outbreak.