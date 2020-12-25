close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
AFP
December 25, 2020

China suspends UK flights over virus strain

World

AFP
December 25, 2020

BEIJING: China on Thursday suspended flights to and from Britain after it reported a new, more infectious strain of the coronavirus. China has largely curbed the spread of Covid-19 within its borders, but authorities remain highly vigilant about the threat of "imported" virus cases. "Given the exceptional nature of the virus mutation and its potential impact ... China has suspended flights between China and the UK after full assessment," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a routine briefing.

