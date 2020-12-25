Don't force me to reveal forces pressurising parliamentarians: Bilawal

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said a lot of forces were pressurising his party lawmakers who had tendered resignations and he knew who was doing all this.



Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of Malir Expressway, Bilawal said he should not be compelled to unmask before the nation all those elements one by one.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, advisers and seniors officers attended the ceremony. Bilawal said he was proud of his party lawmakers who had submitted their resignations to him, as he knew well that several forces were working around to pressurise them.

He urged such forces to stop such an attitude towards the legislators of his party. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was still ‘under training’ despite being in power for more than two and a half years due to which the people were being washed away by the tsunami of his inefficiency, price hike and defective policies.

“He is incapable of handling the government affairs and provide relief to the people as was given by the PPP government under Asif Zardari. We want the ‘selectors’ of Imran Khan that they should understand what they have done.”

Bilawal said the prime minister was saying that he was under training. “I want to ask him what he was doing for 22 years during which he claimed to have struggled to assume the power,” he said and added, “Under his training programme, the condition of people of Pakistan has aggravated due to price hike of even fruit and vegetables.”

He said Imran hadshown his helplessness in the parliament when recently Kashmir had come under an historical attack. He said the PM had shown his helplessness in the similar manner when the poor people of Pakistan had been facing unemployment and price-hike of historical nature.

He said the PM should resign and go home if he could not provide any remedy for the problems of the people. “We do have the solution, as we know well how to rescue people from this difficult situation,” he said.

He said Imran Khan did not have the potential to run a country like Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday called up PDM chief Fazlur Rehman to discuss the country’s political situation, the second phase of PDM’s anti-government movement and their future strategy.

Zardari also explained to Fazl his party’s position on the timing of resignations and participation in by-elections and the Senate elections. Sources said the PPP wanted the PDM to devise a strategy for the timing of resignations after the Senate elections and should not leave the field open to the government in the Senate.

It was decided to take up all these matters in the next meeting of the PDM heads expected to be held in January. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already invited all the PDM leaders including PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, BNP-Mengal chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, President National Party Dr Abdul Malik, PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, QWP chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Amir Haider Khan Hoti and other leaders.

Zardari also invited Fazl to attend the PPP’s December 27 rally in Larkana in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.