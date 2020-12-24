Selected rulers will have to go: Bilawal

MULTAN/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said sooner or later, the selected rulers will have to go.

He was addressing a reception held for party workers arrested ahead of the PDM rally in Multan. Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and all his four sons were absent from the reception. Only Gillani's younger brother Ahmed Mujtaba Gillani was present.

Bilawal paid a rich tribute to party workers held before the PDM Multan rally. He said the workers arrested by the police deserve salute. The people of Pakistan would remember their great contributions and sacrifices. Bilawal said: "You are the only people who have challenged the selected rule." He said PPP workers are not afraid of FIRs. Only Jiyalas are standing in front of the police force when the state restricted the right to democratic freedom.

He said only PPP workers know how to resist and hold a long march. Jiyalas remained on the forefront during the whole PDM movement, he said and added: "All PDM parties are on the same page. They have consensus to oust the selected rulers. The selected rule cannot survive in the long run." He asked all PPP workers to drop a message to the entire Pakistan from Garhi Khuda Bukhsh that the workers of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto know how to teach a lesson. He said peasants in south Punjab are facing an emergency and price hike. Only a people's rule can solve the crisis, he added.

Holds talks with Sherpao, telephones Achakzai

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday held a meeting with Qaumi Watan Party Chief Aftab Ahmed Sherpao at his residence in Islamabad and invited him to the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on December 27.

Both the leaders discussed the prevailing political situation in the country and running an effective movement against the government. PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Senator Quratul Ain Marri accompanied the PPP chairman.

Later, Bilawal telephoned Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai and discussed with him the political situation in Balochistan and Pakistan. He also invited Achakzai to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on December 27.