Resignations from Senate: Nawaz, Zardari differ on detail

ISLAMABAD: Difference of opinion has surfaced over the issue of resignations from the assemblies among the main opposition leaders as Maryam Nawaz says the opposition lawmakers will throw their resignations on the face of government, Asif Zardari believes resignations must not be tendered before Senate elections, and Nawaz Sharif says Senate election would be difficult if opposition members resign.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has challenged the opposition to tender resignations before January 31 or end this drama.

The PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said while addressing the PDM rally in Mardan that the opposition members will throw their resignations on the face of the government.

On the other hand, the PPP is insistent on contesting Senate polls and by-elections and former president Asif Ali Zardari has contacted top leaders of PML-N and JUI-F in this regard, a private channel reported while quoting sources.

Zardari has telephoned the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss upcoming Senate polls and by-elections.

During the telephonic conversation, Zardari recommended not resigning from assemblies before Senate elections, and said that if all parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) jointly contest the elections, they can secure 15 seats in the Upper House.

On the other hand, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that if opposition resigns from the assemblies it will be difficult for government to go ahead with Senate elections.

However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman recommended resolving the issue in a meeting of PDM top leaders.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the resignations of the opposition should reach the speaker National Assembly by December 31, and if not, then this drama should be stopped.

Talking to media persons in Multan, he said the PTI government would never collude with the opposition leaders on corruption and plunder of national wealth.

Responding to a question about differences within the JUI-F, Qureshi remarked that many leaders of the party including Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Shirani and others in KP did not agree with narrative of the PDM. Similarly, he said, one strong group of PML-N was not in favour of resignations. About the PPP, he said that Asif Ali Zardari was personally taking party decisions.