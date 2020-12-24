Punjab plans to sell, lease state lands to raise funds

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to raise funds for megaprojects through the sale and lease of land and in this regard it has issued instructions to the relevant departments to identify their lands and prepare a strategy for its use.

A meeting held at the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday deliberated on ways to generate funds for the megaprojects through the sale and lease of the government's land. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan virtually participated in the meeting. The minister said timely completion of development projects is the priority of the Punjab government.