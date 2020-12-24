19 more test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The surge in the coronavirus infected patients continued unabated as 19 more suspected patients reported positive for the viral disease in the district on Wednesday.

Briefing the media, Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan said that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection.

They said that 19 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 1,565. The officials added that 1300 patients had recovered from the fatal infection in the district so far.