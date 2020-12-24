Regularisation of residences in Bani Gala a routine procedure: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that regularisation of residences in Bani Gala is a routine procedure as per rules and regulations for which Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken legal and legitimate steps in all matters.

In a post at microblogging site on Wednesday, Abdul Aleem Khan said the opposition's propaganda in this regard is totally baseless and regrettable. In his tweet, he said that according to the real facts, when this house was built 18 years ago, it was a rural area of Islamabad which now has to be regularised as per urban construction procedure. He said that if the Prime Minister had to exercise his authority, he would not have paid Rs 1.2 million for this purpose.

Abdul Aleem Khan added that in fact regularization fees is being considered as fine and those leveling allegations are just shining their politics. He said that the opposition should be aware of the fact that so far in this case conditional approval has been granted and point-scoring of opposition is unjustified out of which they will not get nothing.

Moreover, it is on record that Imran Khan himself petitioned the Chief Justice of Pakistan about the houses when he was not even in power. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan added that Imran Khan had done nothing illegal from the purchase of the land to its construction. He said that no one should be misunderstood because despite such misinformation campaign, Imran Khan's popularity will remain there and he will not be affected by it.