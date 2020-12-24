Constitution protects people of all faiths: KP governor Shah Farman

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman said on Wednesday the Constitution of the country ensured protection of rights to people from all faiths.

He was speaking at a function arranged at the Governor’s House where he cut a cake to express solidarity with Christian community members as part of the Christmas celebrations, said an official handout.

Besides the Christian community members, Member National Assembly Jamshaid Thames, Member Provincial Assembly Wilson Wazir and other elders of the community attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, the governor appreciated the role of the Christians in maintaining peaceful association with the Muslims in the region. He said despite critical circumstances faced by the country, minority communities always stood for the protection of the motherland.

The governor said the Constitution had given religious and personal freedom to each and every citizen living in the state. He said people from all faiths had the right to observe religious events with complete freedom. Shah Farman said the provincial government had taken coherent steps for the welfare and protection of the minorities.