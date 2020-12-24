Ali Durrani meets Shahbaz in jail today

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Central Secretary General and former information minister Muhammad Ali Durrani will meet opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday at 1:00 pm along with a high-level party delegation, says press release.

Muhammad Ali Durrani will convey the important message of spiritual leader of the Hurrâ€™s and party chief Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi Pir Pagara. The delegate will also talk to the media outside the jail after the meeting. According to sources, significant progress is also expected during discussion to unite Muslim leagues in the current political crisis.

Talks between opposition parties and the government are completely suspended. In such a situation, talks on the alliance of the all Muslim leagues are also expected during meeting. According to political sources, the alliance of the all Muslim leagues in future is not out of question.