Indian action against Sikhsâ€™ peaceful protest condemned

ISLAMABAD: The National Minorities Commission on Wednesday strongly condemned Indian persecution of the peaceful Sikh community and use of brutal force against their peaceful protests.

A meeting of the Commission also demanded that India must stop human rights violation, saying that Hindus, who migrated from Pakistan, also wanted to return. National Minorities Commission Chairman, Cheela Ram Kewalani, presided over the sixth session the Commission. The meeting was attended by members of the Minority Commission, officials of the Islamic Ideological Council, Ministry of Interior, Law and Justice, Human Rights and the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The meeting discussed a number of important issues, including the draft of the National Minorities Commission Act 2020, improving the plight of minorities, living in Pakistan, protecting their religious places and eliminating negative propaganda against Pakistan at the international level.

The chairman said that the protection of minorities was the responsibility of the state and without the Act, the National Minorities Commission was incomplete. Detailed consultations are underway on the draft National Minorities Commission Bill 2020. After completion of consultation with all stakeholders, the draft bill will be sent to the Cabinet for approval.