Security Division DIG orders resolving issues of personnel

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed held an open meeting at the SSU Headquarters on Wednesday, and said ordered redressing grievances of personnel at the earliest.

He met representatives of NGOs and personnel of the Security Division, including the SSU, Madadgar-15, Security-l, Security-ll, FSC and court police. He inquired about their families’ health, professional and personal problems and welfare issues.

Addressing the personnel of the Security Division, DIG Ahmed stated that their devoted efforts, sincerity with duty and services for the citizens had made the Security Division an exemplary police unit.

They were also being praised by the society, which was not possible without their dedicated and passionate behaviour. “Your services for corona-infected patients and the recent successful event of the PSL are worth appreciating. Keep the spirit high and provide the best services to the citizens,” he added.

DIG Ahmed stressed the need for quick redressal of welfare issues of personnel, and said the personnel could approach their supervisory officers for the resolution of their issues. He instructed the participants to contact him directly in office or via mobile phone, in case their issues were not resolved.

Commandant SSU Farrukh Ali Lanjar, addressing the police personnel, said the Security Division was providing the best services to the masses in order to curb street crime, eliminate anti-social elements and provide every possible aid to the coronavirus-infected people.

The country’s first-ever Special Weapon & Tactics Team’s commandos equipped with latest weapons are deployed at various areas of the city round the clock to maintain law & order, he added.

The DIG distributed commendation certificates amongst the Security Division personnel on the basis of their extraordinary performances.

The meeting was attended by Commandant Special Security Unit SSP Farrukh Ali, SSP Court Police Ch. Asad, SP SSU Erum Awan, SP Madadgar-15 Abdullah Memon, SP Security- I Malik Usman Asghar, SP Security-II Amjad Hayat, SP Foreign Security Cell Abdul Qayoom Patafi, SP Dr Mohammad Najeeb Khan and other senior officials of the Security Division.