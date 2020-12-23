PAF chief lauds Chinese aviation hi-tech in meeting modern challenges

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, after flying a hi-tech Chinese aircraft on Monday, said that Military Aviation Technology of the friendly country was at par with contemporary requirements and having full capacity to meet the challenges of modern warfare.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan flew an air superiority sortie in a Hi-Tech Chinese fighter aircraft during ongoing Pak-China exercise Shaheen IX. Lauding the professionalism of PLAAF pilots, the air chief said that the outstanding air combat skills of PLAAF pilots are reflective of robust and modern combat training programme of PLAAF.

Expressing his satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise, the air chief said that it was heartening to see the two air forces inter-operating across a wide spectrum of airpower employment options. He also said that in modern time competition in the air domain centres not only around mastery of technology, but also on its artful application in both strategy and tactics.

He added that Shaheen series of exercises will go a long way in enhancing the professional skills and operational preparedness of both the air forces in addition to developing mutual understanding of each other’s combat skills and promoting inter-operability. It is pertinent to mention that the joint Air Exercise Shaheen IX that commenced on December 09 has now entered its last phase.