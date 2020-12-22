KP PWDP okays Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Working Development Party (PWDP) on Monday approved the 360-Kilometer Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs276 billion. Two tunnels including Dara Adamkhel of 5.6 km long and Banda Daud Shah of 1.6 km long would also be built under the project.

The motorway project would connect southern and merged districts with the provincial capital, reducing heavy traffic on the Indus Highway. The interchanges would facilitate people of Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had approved the project a few days back after a meeting with the elected representatives from the southern districts.