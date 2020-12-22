Bike impounded for 139 e-tickets non-payment

LAHORE:The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has impounded a motorcycle over non-payment of 139 e-tickets on Monday.

The motorbike spotted by the PSCA cameras near DHA phase 5, intercepted by the traffic warden on the PSCA instruction. The e-tickets were checked through an app provided by the authority to the traffic police. The bike owner was a defaulter of 139 e-tickets; hence it was seized at the Defence B police station for non-payment of the fine. The amount payable by the owner of the vehicle was Rs27, 800.

According to the spokesperson for PSCA, the motorcycle release condition was to the full settlement of e-tickets. He informed that the PSCA and City Traffic Police had launched a joint operation against e-ticket defaulter vehicles. Similarly, the authority has also provided app and printers to the traffic police. With the help of the app, e-ticket defaulters’ status can be easily checked. Moreover, CTO Syed Hamad Abid has formed 17 teams to take action against defaulter vehicles.

accidents: Seven people were killed while 923 injured in 855 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours. Out of total injured, 537 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 386 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here Monday.

Valuables burnt: Valuables reduced to ashes when a house in Sanda caught fire on Monday. The fire broke out in waste material collected in the house near Mian Munshi Ghatti on Sami Road. The residents of the house called Rescue teams. Fire-fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

robbers arrested: Two suspected robbers have been arrested by Dolphin Squad team on Monday. According to details, a Dolphin Squad team received a call about a robbery incident at a mobile shop in Johar Town near Akbar Chowk. The team responded on the call and intercepted them near a hospital. They arrested the suspects and recovered 14 mobile phones, bikes and illegal weapons from their custody.

killer arrested: Nishtar Colony Investigation police have arrested an accused person Naeem who had reportedly killed his sister for honour three days ahead of her marriage. Naeem had killed his sister Rukhsana suspecting her illicit relations with strangers. On the day of incident, he got furious and attacked her with punches on her face. As a result, she received fatal injuries and died on the spot.

Police reached the site and collected forensic evidences. DIG Investigation has announced commendatory certificates for police team. Meanwhile, Naulakha police arrested one Shahbaz Ahmad who had defrauded a citizen.

Rs76 500 fine imposed: Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed fine amounting to Rs76,500 on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Monday. According to the city administration’s spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 630 points and found 43 violations while cases were registered against two violators. In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the Price Control Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government announced rates.