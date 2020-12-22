close
Tue Dec 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Nasir Iqbal
December 22, 2020

MCR’s anti-encroachment team seizes goods, carts

Islamabad

Nasir Iqbal
December 22, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Under the direction of Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) CEO, an anti-encroachment team of MCR, led by Zaka Shah, conducted operation in the areas of Kartarpura, Banni and Jamia Masjid Road and confiscated goods, material and carts encroached on the roads.

The anti-encroachment team confiscated two trucks-load from the area and demolished illegal sheds and stalls established on the roads. The team removed stalls and carts of fish, set up on the Jamia Masjid roads, which created severe hurdles in the flow of traffic during rush hours.

People praised MCR anti-encroachment team for removing such hurdles which was becoming cause of nuisance, especially during evening time.

Latest News

More From Islamabad