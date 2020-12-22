Begum Kulsum tennis kicks off today

ISLAMABAD: Over 300 players are competing in the 6th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2020 that commenced with the qualifying round on Monday here at the PTF Complex.

A total of 60 qualifying matches were played on the opening day in the men’s, 18 and under, 14 and under, and 12 and under singles categories.

The SOPs are being followed strictly as per instructions issued by the government and the ITF. The PTF management has ensured perfect arrangements for observing the Covid-19 SOPs with all the essentials items available at the venue.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan visited the PTF complex to witness some of the qualifying matches and also inspect the arrangements regarding the COVID-19 SOPs. After the inspection, the PTF president expressed his satisfaction over the overall arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event. The main draw of the event will start from today (Tuesday).