Nine killed in car bomb targeting Afghan MP

KABUL: A car bomb targeting an Afghan lawmaker killed nine people and wounded more than a dozen in Kabul on Sunday, officials said, the latest attack to rock the capital. Sunday’s bombing targeted parliamentarian Khan Mohammad Wardak who was injured in the attack, officials said. "Nine people were killed and 20 others were wounded in the car bomb," Interior Minister Masoud Andrabi told reporters, adding that all the casualties were civilians.