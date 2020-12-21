PHC seals 91 quacks businesses

LAHORE:Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 91 quackery outlets after its enforcement teams raided 726 treatment centres in 19 cities during the last week. PHC spokesperson said on Sunday the Commission continued surveillance of treatment centres, out of the total visited outlets, 233 quacks’ shops were either shut down or converted to other businesses. The enforcement teams carried out 230 raids in Rawalpindi and Jhelum and sealed 10 centres in each district. The teams conducted 69 raids in Rahim Yar Khan and got closed 12 backstreet clinics, six centres in Vehari and Bahawalpur District each in 46 raids; five and one centres shutdown, respectively, in 30 raids each in Lahore and Multan. While in the rest of districts, average 23 centres were raided and quacks’ shops were closed.