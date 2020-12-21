Shaheens down New Zealand A in four-day match

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Shaheens defeated New Zealand A by 89 runs, thanks to brilliant pace bowling by the tourists in the lone four-day side match in Whangarei.

Ammad Butt (3-38) and Naseem Shah (3-44) bowled in tandem to mow hosts’ middle order, bowling them out for 208 in the second innings after being set to score 298 for the win. Nathan Smith (45), Joe Carter (30) and Michael Bracewell (30) were the only notable run-getters for New Zealand A as they failed to match the accurate bowling of the pace duo.

Earlier, Shaheens were bowled out for 329 on Sunday morning after Fawad Alam (139), Rohail Nazir (100) posted centuries.

Talking to the media, Shaheens’ Head Coach Ijaz Ahmed praised Rohail and Fawad’s uncanny efforts, saying that their centuries would go a long way to make them capable batsmen.

“Rohail played brilliant innings which would help establish his career. This innings would go a long way in helping him earn a future spot in the national team. Fawad has been consistent all these years, yet again he has proved his worth,” Ijaz said.

He also lauded pace bowlers Naseem, Ammad and Abbas for putting up a good show.

“All the three pacers proved they can bowl in any conditions. They helped Pakistan win the four-dayer. It was never easy to come out of quarantine and go on to win the match in the toughest of conditions. All credit goes to young players for making the best use of their abilities and putting up their best efforts,” he said.

Scores in brief: Pakistan Shaheens 194 all out in 73 overs (Azhar Ali 58, Ammad Butt 27; Ed Nuttall 5-54, Nathan Smith 3-29) and 329 in 96.3 overs (Fawad Alam 139, Rohail Nazir 100, Azhar Ali 29; Matt Henry 6-55, Michael Rae 3-75). New Zealand A 226 all out in 82.2 overs (Rachin Ravindra 70, Cam Fletcher 57, Nathan Smith 40; Mohammad Abbas 4-40, Ammad Butt 3-22, Yasir Shah 3-54) and 208 all out in 64 overs (Nathan Smith 45, Joe Carter 30, Michael Bracewell 30; Ammad Butt 3-38, Naseem Shah 3-44, Yasir Shah 2-55).