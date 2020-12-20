Bilawal meets Akhtar Mengal

KARACHI: The Pakistan People's Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, met Balochistan National Party Chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Saturday evening. The meeting took place at the residence of the BNP chief. The two leaders took into consideration the Pakistan Democratic Movement protest movement against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s federal government. Bilawal invited Mengal to attend the upcoming public meeting in Garhi Khuda Bux on December 27 to mark the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP chairman and the BNP chief also discussed in detail the prevailing political and social situation of Balochistan. Bilawal recalled that it was the PPP’s government, which initiated the process to secure the rights for the people of Balochistan. He said it was PPP’s viewpoint that Pakistan could not progress without ending the sense of deprivation in Balochistan. He said the people of Balochistan had the foremost right on the natural resources of their native province.