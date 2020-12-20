Waseem beats Filipino rival in ranking fight

KARACHI: Former two-time WBC world silver flyweight champion Mohammad Waseem on Saturday defeated Jeny Boy Boca of Philippines in a ranking fight at Governor House, Lahore. After a tough ten round fight, Waseem overcame his opponent in the eighth round through technical knock-out.

With the victory Waseem also extended his wins to 11 in 12 fights he has so far played in pro circuit. The Quetta-born boxer is now expected to go for world title shot in near future.