CM Murad Ali Shah to return to Karachi tomorrow from private US visit

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is arriving back in Karachi on Monday (tomorrow) after completing his week-long private visit to the United States.
A spokesman for the Sindh CM said on Saturday that Shah had to issue this statement to clarify rumours circulating on social media regarding his private visit.
The spokesman added that after reaching Karachi on Monday morning, the Sindh CM would assume his official responsibilities.