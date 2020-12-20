FIA Karachi takes custody of suspect from Punjab jail

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday took the custody of an absconding suspect from the District Jail, Jhelum.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the FIA Karachi brought the custody of absconder Tariq Rafiq, son of Jahan Dad, from the District Jail Jhelum by air. He added that efforts for the transfer of his custody were under way for a couple of weeks.

The spokesperson explained that an FIR No 363/2019 was registered by Inspector Sheikh Suhail Mehmood after conducting an enquiry and the case was pending trial before the Special Judge Central I.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspect was a notorious illegal agent and a large number of cases had already been registered by the FIA Punjab against him and he was currently on bail in four cases.