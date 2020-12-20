Biggest challenge to Imran govt is inflation: Azam Swati

LAHORE : The biggest challenge to the Imran Khan's government is inflation which has to be overcome, said Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati while talking to reporters at Pakistan Railways Headquarters here on Saturday.

He said the opposition cannot harm the government. If the opposition resigns, the same would be accepted, and Khatm-e-Quran will be held and Biryani and mutton quorma will be distributed in the parliament, the minister said.

He said the government is there before Dec 31 and will remain there after December 31 too. The Railways minister said there will not be privatisation of Pakistan Railways nor would anyone be made jobless. He said that there is lack of management, automation and technology in Pakistan Railways. He said improvement would be made in the department wherever needed. Income and quality of Pakistan Railways will be enhanced, he said.

“Railways is the backbone of our agriculture and tourism. We can improve it without wasting time. We will work day and night for its betterment,” he stated.

Azam Swati said the Railways will be run like a commercial institution. He said that the Pakistan Railways will have nothing to do with politics; there will be no politics or external interference.

It was the first visit of Azam Swati to Railway Headquarters, Lahore, after taking oath of his portfolio.